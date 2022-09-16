People queue to visit the Palace of Westminster. Photo / Getty

One week on from Queen Elizabeth's death, thousands of people continue to line the streets of Britain.

Since the news of her passing, Brits have gathered outside Buckingham Palace and now at Westminster Hall where she lies in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.

A line of mourners spans more than four kilometres as people patiently wait hours to see the Queen's coffin and say their goodbyes.

But is New Zealand feeling the same level of grief?

This week on the In the Loop podcast, hosts Chereè Kinnear and Katie Harris discuss the British people's unique connection to the Crown and whether the passing of Queen Elizabeth II could see growing calls for New Zealand to become a republic.

Te Pāti Māori and the Green Party said this week that conversations are already underway, and have reiterated calls for constitutional transformation with Te Tiriti o Waitangi at the centre.

People arrive at Green Park near Buckingham Palace to lay flowers for Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / Getty

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson sent her "condolences to the Queen's family" and said there was tikanga to follow after the Queen's death, respecting the fact that the royal family was grieving.

However, she said that "we cannot ignore" the colonialist repression that was "very real and continuing" and she would "not deny" those sentiments.





Also on the podcast, it's masks off with the government announcing the end of the Covid traffic light framework earlier this week.

Employment Law Specialist Max Whitehead clarifies what rights employers and employees have in enforcing their own mask mandates and Covid modellers predict what could happen next.

In trending, it's all about the Emmys - who came out on top and who missed out.