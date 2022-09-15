Thousands of Britons line the streets as Queen Elizabeth II is transferred via gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to lie in state in Westminster Hall. Video / Getty / The Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will cost British taxpayers millions of dollars.

While the government has not disclosed the cost, the funeral at Westminster Abbey in London is likely to cost more than NZ$10.1 million and has the potential to be the biggest global TV event in history.

Most of the world's top politicians will attend, including US President Joe Biden. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will both be there.

The Queen's funeral could be the biggest TV event in history and it won't come cheap. Photo / Getty Images

State funerals are publicly funded. The nation's last state funeral was for Winston Churchill in 1965, who was prime minister when the late monarch took the throne in 1952.

There have been notable – and costly – ceremonial funerals in the years since, which indicate just how costly the Queen's funeral will be.

While the funeral of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, last year was small due to his wishes and the coronavirus pandemic, the Queen Mother's funeral in 2002 was estimated to have cost £5.4 million ($10.34m).

King Charles III (centre), followed by Prince William, walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth. Photo / AP

That included £825,000 ($1.5 million) for the three-day lying-in-state and £4.3 million ($8.2 million) for security, according to a House of Commons report. She was the last person in lie in state at Westminster Hall.

More than 11,800 police staff and 1200 civil staff were in operation from the day of her death to her funeral.

Prince Phillip's private funeral had just 30 mourners and his request not to lie in state also reduced security costs.

The march of Queen Elizabeth's coffin to Westminster Hall. Photo / AP

Princess Diana's funeral in 1997 was estimated to have cost £5 million ($9.6m). She also did not lie in state and instead lay at St James's Palace.

An estimated 2.5 billion people watched the funeral on television across the world.

Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state from 5pm on Wednesday (UK time) until the morning of the funeral on Monday. It will be open 24 hours a day.

Her coffin will be carried to Westminster Abbey for the funeral on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy.

Despite the Queen's funeral being expected to cost more than $10.1 million (as her mother's did) it is unlikely to be the most expensive funeral in history.

That record is said to be held by Alexander the Great, who had a gold coffin and golden carriage.

In more recent times, Ronald Reagan's funeral was reportedly estimated to have cost US$400m ($665m) in 2004.

Pope John Paul II's funeral in 2005 and the conclave, election and inauguration of the papacy of Pope Benedict was estimated to cost €8.9m ($14.8m).

The royal family receive government funding, called the Sovereign Grant, to support royal duties "such as receptions and garden parties" and to cover "running costs", which include travel and building maintenance. In 2020/21 the monarchy received a sovereign grant of £86m ($164.7m).

However, general security costs, Metropolitan Police costs for events and local government logistical costs such as road closures are not covered by the grant and are paid for by the government.

From left, Prince William, the Duke of Gloucester, King Charles III, Prince Harry, Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth. Photo / AP

Speaking to News Corp Australia, staunch royalists said the Queen deserved a grand funeral after serving the UK for 70 years, while anti-royalists were horrified given so many Brits were struggling with the cost of living.

Brits on both sides pointed out the money the country made through tourism linked to the royals.

"She deserves it. Maybe not for any future monarch but she has certainly earned £5 million. It's nothing to the budget," Susan Dinger, 63, said.

Caroline Krauza, 58, agreed, saying: "I know we're all struggling in this time but she was our Queen, so money well spent."

Members of the royal family stand behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth in Westminster Hall. Photo / AP

Millie Davies, 20, who believed the monarchy was outdated, said she disagreed with the spending but it was just "a drop in the ocean".

"It's a bit ridiculous, I think that money could be put to better use but for years we've been spending that money on royal weddings, royal events, running of the royal household – one more expense is fine."

Mates Louis Burn and Charlie Jones, both 24, had differing opinions.

Jones described the spending as "ridiculous" while Burn said he couldn't complain because he got a day off work.

"They probably earn more for us than it will cost," he added.

Burns wasn't the only one to point out the money earned through tourism linked to the royals.

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / AP

"I've got friends all over the world and one of the first things they want to do is go to see Buckingham Palace," Nicola Toledo Gonzalez, 49, said. "While yes it's a lot of money, I think it's still a big part of who we are and brings a lot of tourism in."

Jane Collins, 64, said she had mixed feelings.

"A state funeral's always going to cost that amount of money so personally I'm okay with it but I can understand people who are struggling how they must feel."

Chenille Mason, 22, said it was a "slap in the face" for Brits struggling.

"I think it's laughable and not really fair on the people that can't choose if they want to eat tea or sleep warm at night."