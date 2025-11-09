Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Quake-era initiative becomes lifeline for students’ mental health

Jaime Cunningham
Multimedia Journalist, Newstalk ZB·Newstalk ZB·
3 mins to read

New figures shows $94.57 million has been spent on Mana Ake since its inception in 2018.

New figures shows $94.57 million has been spent on Mana Ake since its inception in 2018.

A mental health programme developed as a result of the Canterbury earthquakes is now being labelled essential for schools across the country.

Mana Ake provides wellbeing sessions, small-group therapy and one-to-one counselling for primary students.

Since its inception in 2018, $94.57 million has been spent on the programme, with more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save