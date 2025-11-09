In 2023, $3.7m of funding came from a Cyclone Gabrielle recovery package to expand the programme to Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti for one year – and has since been increased.

Mana Ake is now implemented in 629 schools nationwide.

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora said sustainable funding has been secured for eight regions.

Acting director of mentally well Lisa Gestro said it’s a long-term solution, rather than a short-term intervention.

“While the programme was originally funded in Christchurch following the earthquakes, funding has gradually been rolled out in other areas of the country.” she said.

“The programme is not only for regions that have experienced a state of emergency or traumatic event.”

Gestro said Mana Ake is a holistic, school-based mental wellbeing programme that helps give primary and intermediate-aged tamariki (children) the resilience and support they need, when they need it, to cope with life’s challenges.

It includes whole-class, group-based and individual programmes and provides advice, guidance and workshops for parents, whānau and teachers.

Kaiapoi North School currently has Mana Ake.

Principal Jason Miles said the programme is essential because without it, primary schools would have to rely on GPs and doctors for support.

“There is no funding or staffing for Year 1 to 8 schools in [the] mental wellbeing space,” he said.

While secondary schools receive staffing per capita for school counsellors, primary schools rely heavily on external support.

Miles, who is also the vice-president of the New Zealand Principals’ Federation, added that Mana Ake allows teachers to focus on teaching.

“Teachers are trained as teachers, you know, they’re there to support all children’s needs, but when we have moderate mental health needs, we want trained mental health professionals supporting children.”

Jaime Cunningham is a Christchurch-based reporter with a focus on education, social issues and general news. She joined Newstalk ZB in 2023 after working as a sports reporter at the Christchurch Star.