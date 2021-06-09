Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Mental health: Children waiting weeks for counselling in schools

7 minutes to read
A funding boost to provide mental health support in schools is being welcomed. Photo / Getty Images

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

Children desperate for counselling are waiting up to six weeks to get help while some schools are picking up the tab to pay for their own experts as mental health and wellbeing issues spiral.

Mana Ake