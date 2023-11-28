Putting the Rap into Christmas Wrapping

Kings and fellow hip-hop artists CHAII and Rory Noble were challenged by Trade Me to wrap a range of presents, using all the rapping smarts. Video / Trade Me

Christmas comes but once a year, and for some people that’s enough.

Apparently, 40 per cent of Kiwis get flummoxed wrapping Christmas gifts, rising to over half when it comes to odd-shaped presents.

The data comes from an investigation by online marketplace Trade Me who are trying to take a little stress out of Christmas and adding a bit of fun by setting up a battle of the wrappers with real-life rappers.

Using all their creative flair the trio made Christmas sparkle. Photo / Supplied

Kings and fellow hip-hop artists CHAII and Rory Noble were challenged to wrap a range of presents, including a barbecue, using all the rapping smarts.

“We’re rappers but are we any good at wrapping?” the award-winning, chart-topping rap artist Kings said before they got down to business.

The real bugbears for many seem to be trying to find the end of sticky tape, cutting paper too small and misplacing essential items like scissors.

And a growing number of Kiwis are concerned with the end result - the rubbish, that is.

Over half of Kiwi (59 per cent) try to be more sustainable by using recycled materials to wrap their gifts, with reused shopping or gift bags (65 per cent), clothing or material (25 per cent) and newspaper (24 per cent) the most popular.

Kings gets slightly perturbed by a barbecue. Photo / Supplied

Using all their artistic flair the three (w)rappers tackled some tricky gifts: a pair of headphones, a barbecue and even a kids’ scooter and helmet.

Noble seemed adept at finding the end of the sticky tape, while CHAII proved particularly creative, adding sparkly bows to their presents.

Kings shared the story of his record-breaking number 1 hit Don’t Worry Bout’ It that stayed 33 weeks at the top of the charts.

“It was Christmas time, we were stressing about buying presents and the cost of Christmas, and my daughter just wasn’t worried at all,” he said. “She was running around the playground, so the first words in the song, ‘run free boy run free, that’s what I would have said to the young me’, those words came to me just from watching her running around stress-free.”

Kings noted that the exercise was fun and that even if the shopping can be a little stressful, the wrapping can be fun.

“Christmas is a really special time,” he said. “Friends and whānau come together to spread the love and reflect on the year gone by. But, when it comes to wrapping presents, do what you can and just ‘don’t worry bout it’.”