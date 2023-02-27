Lotto draw announced for Cyclone Gabrielle relief, Gisborne lashed by heavy rain forcing more evacuations and Rishi Sunak signs post-Brexit deal with Northern Ireland in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A West Auckland dairy owner wants to thank two mystery men who put their lives at risk to help catch a fleeing burglar.

Kaurilands Superette owner Uresh Patel and his family have been left traumatised after a group stormed his shop yesterday evening, ripping the till from the counter and stealing cigarettes.

In the minute-long raid, the embattled Atkinson Ave shopkeeper said he was injured when he grabbed one of the youths in a bid to stop him from running off.

Two offenders were found by police at an address on Westward Ho Rd in Glen Eden and were arrested “without further incident”, a police spokesperson said.

Another in the group was held in the store by a member of the public before being apprehended by police. One person remains at large.

Uresh Patel owner of Kauriland Superette and Flower Shop stacks shelves a day after thieves ransacked it. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Patel told the Herald he was grateful for the quick-thinking actions of two mystery men parked in front of the shop when the boy tried to escape.

“One of them rang the police and the other gave chase on foot. They held him on the other street and he was arrested there.

“They helped us a lot. They were here until the police came.

“They did a good job supporting us and put their lives at risk to help us.

“We are grateful. It is a community helping each other.”

Patel believed this happened because there was no control over kids committing such crimes.

“Police say they are underage so there is no law for them. There is no consequence.

“The government is doing nothing that’s why the public has to step in.”

Moments before the burglary the father of two was in the back while his daughter and wife were at the front of the shop, he said.

“Three kids came in and one jumped over the counter. Two others came from the other side and grabbed the cash register.

“I heard my wife and daughter screaming. I rushed outside and tried to catch one of them but he attacked me and got away.”

Store owner Uresh Patel outside Kauriland Superette and Flower Shop on Atkinson Rd in Titirangi. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Patel’s wife Manisha said her children were still terrified and in distress.

“On top of that traumatising event, we had to deal with the police who came half an hour later, they interrogated us like we are criminals.

“We are victims. These robbers came in and took everything from us. Police told us to shut our shop then and there and we lost a lot of business in an already struggling time.

“Why is nobody helping us?”

Referring to the late Janak Patel, the dairy worker fatally stabbed in Sandringham, Manisha said everyone attended the funeral but change had not yet been seen.

“A life was lost but nothing changed. These ram raids, burglaries, they keep happening. In the beginning, there was less crime but past year it has gone through the roof.

“The petrol station next door, GAS was robbed twice this month.

“I want to ask the government if we pay all our taxes then why are we not getting any help?

“If we can’t punish the children then we should do something about parents. We have bills to pay too, all our hard-earned money is gone.”

Patel said there was an urgent need for stricter laws for underage offenders.

“Crime is unsafe at any age,” he said.

“We need it to stop before it takes over everyone in the country.”

The three arrested youths have since been referred to Youth Aid while police continue to make inquiries into the person at large.

Police urged anyone who was in the vicinity of Atkinson Rd about 5.30pm yesterday and witnessed the incident to call 105, and quote event number P053795530, or people can give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



