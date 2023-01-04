West Auckland petrol station ram raided overnight

Offenders have ram-raided Kaurilands GAS in Titirangi overnight. Photo / Supplied

Thieves ramraided a West Auckland petrol station overnight.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the GAS station on Kaurilands Rd shortly after 2am where it was understood a vehicle was used to gain entry.

“Those involved have then left the area in a second vehicle.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of what has occurred, including establishing what has been taken.”

Anyone with information that might help is asked to contact the police via 105 phone service or online at using Update My Report, reference file number 230105/5284.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.