Punter wins $1m in Lotto first division but Powerball jackpots

A lucky Lotto player could win $8 million tonight. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Powerball's $8 million prize may have eluded players tonight, but Lotto has still produced two big winners.

A player from New Plymouth has won First Division's million dollar prize.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from New Plymouth.

An Auckland player who bought their ticket at Willowbank Superette collected $800,000 from Strike 4.

That means the Powerball jackpot will increase to $10m for Wednesday's draw.

Tonight's numbers are: 12, 13, 23, 27, 30, 31. The bonus number is 32 and the Powerball is 07.

Lotto is also warning punters about a scam doing the rounds online offering two weeks of play for $1 and the chance to win a car.

"This is not a Lotto NZ competition so please don't click on any links or provide your personal information.

"We'd like to remind our customers to stay vigilant when it comes to scams online."

Lotto asked those who came across scams to send screenshots and the URL and any other information to customersupport@mylotto.co.nz.