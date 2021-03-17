Puketapu cycle path to be shifted after being blocked by new speed limit sign

Work will start on realigning the path away from the sign within two weeks. Photo / Supplied

A cycle path in Puketapu that is obstructed by a new speed limit sign will be realigned further from the road.

Residents have noticed that the sign indicating the 50 km/h speed limit through Puketapu Village blocks a significant proportion of that section the Puketapu Loop Hawke's Bay Trail.

A Hastings District Council spokesperson said the path at that location will be shifted towards the fence to maintain the normal path width, with work on that set to start within the next two weeks.

They said the signs would also be raised by a metre, and cones have been placed around them in the meantime to make users of the trail aware of the hazard.

These new speed limit signs were installed at the beginning of March, following the recent speed limits review, with the intent to slow traffic down through Puketapu Village.