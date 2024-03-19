Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Pukekohe packing shed fire: Crews keeping an eye on hotspots, onions, pallets

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Firefighters tackle the blaze in Pukekohe. Photo / Adrian Heritage

Firefighters tackle the blaze in Pukekohe. Photo / Adrian Heritage

Firefighters are staying at the scene of a packing shed fire in rural south Auckland’s market gardening district this morning.

The fire broke out yesterday but was contained within a few hours.

“Overnight we’ve had a crew standing by, monitoring the hotspots,” said Josh Pennefather, Northern Fire Communications shift manager.

“The packing house is full of onions and pallets.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We’ve got to fully extinguish the fire.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said it received multiple calls to the building on fire at Blake Rd at 5.09pm on Tuesday.

The scene is close to the Auckland-Waikato border in an area of high-quality agricultural land and intensive onion and vegetable farming.

The fire was contained by 7.30pm.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Crews from multiple Auckland stations attended.

Latest from New Zealand