New Zealand

Pukekohe Michael Hill jewellery store robbery: Teens in court after alleged aggravated heist

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The Michael Hill store on King St in Pukekohe, Auckland. Photo / Google Maps

Two teenagers are among a trio set to appear in court facing aggravated robbery charges after an alleged heist at a Michael Hill jewellery store involving an axe and hammer.

Counties Manukau Police said they have been investigating after a group allegedly entered the Michael Hill branch in King

