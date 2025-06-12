The Michael Hill store on King St in Pukekohe, Auckland. Photo / Google Maps

Two teenagers are among a trio set to appear in court facing aggravated robbery charges after an alleged heist at a Michael Hill jewellery store involving an axe and hammer.

Counties Manukau Police said they have been investigating after a group allegedly entered the Michael Hill branch in King St, Pukekohe, at 5.45pm last Friday.

Those arrested, aged 15, 17 and 20, were due to appear in a Manukau court today, charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright said a vehicle of interest was identified at a Henderson petrol station around midnight last night.

“West Auckland police responded quickly to Lincoln Rd and, with the assistance of the police Eagle helicopter, stopped the vehicle,” she said.