A drone is being used as police and fire investigators probe the cause of blaze at a home in Pukekohe where a person died.

The badly damaged Victoria St home was cordoned off this morning, with a police car parked at the front of the property.

A small bouquet of white Christmas lilies has been placed on the ground near the house, where a person lost their life after a fire broke out just after 6pm on Boxing Day.

This morning, at least four police and three Fire and Emergency New Zealand officers were among investigators gathered outside the emergency tape cordon at the gutted home.

A drone could be seeing flying over the remains of the single-level brick dwelling.

Investigators could also be seen towards the end of the driveway at the rear of the home.

A police spokesperson said a scene examination was under way at the Pukekohe address today and inquiries to determine the full circumstances of what occurred were continuing.

Multiple 111 calls as flames engulfed Victoria St home

Last night, nearly half a dozen fire crews, alongside a specialist command unit, were called in to help extinguish the large blaze on Victoria St after multiple concerned calls.

Three fire trucks initially arrived on the scene, but crews called for back-up upon arrival after seeing how large the fire was.

A spokesperson said some 22 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, which took half an hour to bring under control.

“Crews deployed multiple hoses and crews with breathing apparatus to fight the fire,” the spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson confirmed a person died as a result of the fire.

The fire did not spread to any surrounding properties and firefighters are currently dampening any remaining hotspots.