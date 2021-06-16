Pukekohe double deaths: Police awaiting autopsy results for man and woman

A police officer stands guard outside Pukekohe property where two people were found dead on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A police officer stands guard outside Pukekohe property where two people were found dead on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police say officers will remain at the Pukekohe house where two people were found dead yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the address south of Auckland at 3.10pm and found a man and woman deceased.

A photographer at the scene said a family member of the deceased had arrived and was distraught.

Police said a scene examination would continue today.

"Formal identification processes are still being completed and police are still in the process of notifying all next of kin," the spokeswoman added.

Autopsies will be carried out tomorrow.

Police said Victim Support was helping the man and woman's family.

St John sent one ambulance and a rapid-response unit to the scene.