Police make a dramatic arrest of a driver that tried to escape on the roof of his own car near Auckland’s Johnstones Hill Tunnel on State Highway 1. Video / Supplied

A police incident involving a fleeing driver this morning ended with a patrol car being rammed and a driver climbing onto the roof of their stationary vehicle on the Northern Motorway.

An Auckland truck driver watched in shock as several police cars rushed past him on State Highway 1 before swarming a black vehicle near the entrance of the Johnstones Hill Tunnel in Ōrewa.

The truck driver said the black vehicle had "T-boned" a police car before an occupant of the black car climbed onto the vehicle's roof.

A video of the incident showed a number of police officers surround the black car before grabbing the person.

"[It was] quite surreal. You see this stuff in the media and on TV," the man said.

A police spokesperson said information was received about a suspicious vehicle in Greenlane about 8.30am.

"Police attended and attempted to stop the vehicle, however it fled."

The vehicle was tracked as it travelled south to Papakura, before heading back north.

"The vehicle then rammed a patrol car before stopping on SH1 at Ōrewa."

The occupants of the patrol car were not injured and one person has been arrested.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency earlier today had urged drivers wanting to use the northbound route to delay their journey as the road was blocked.