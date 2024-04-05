Speaking to reporters in Auckland Luxon stressed that the cuts would not impact frontline services, but would be focused on back office and administrative roles. Video / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

The Treasury is proposing to axe 50 roles to meet the Government’s demands to cut costs.

A spokesperson said cuts will be made by disestablishing roles, ending fixed-term contracts and closing vacancies.

Final numbers cannot be confirmed until Budget decisions are announced in May.

This follows the Ministry of Social Development calling for voluntary redundancies and the Ministry of Health proposing to cut 134 jobs and close the Suicide Prevention Office.

RNZ has spoken to several public servants in different ministries who have been told they might lose their jobs. Many have said the prospect has left them distraught and on edge.

They say the job market in Wellington is already tight, after a crackdown on contractors and consultants last year.

The Public Service Commission revealed on Thursday the number of government workers increased by another 4.1 per cent in the final six months of last year, despite an order to cut costs by the previous and current governments.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the revelation was disappointing, but government departments had since received the message loud and clear about what was expected in terms of staffing numbers.