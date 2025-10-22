Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Editorial
Home / New Zealand

Public sector has a right to strike today but must keep perspective – Editorial

Editorial
NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Thousands of people, including nurses and other medical staff, are expected to strike today. Photo / NZME

Thousands of people, including nurses and other medical staff, are expected to strike today. Photo / NZME

THE FACTS

  • Doctors, nurses, teachers, and other public sector workers are striking for better pay and conditions.
  • Union representatives are also arguing for safe staffing levels.
  • Public Service Minister Judith Collins suggested some strikers may have political motivations beyond pay issues.

Today, we anticipate one of the largest single strikes in this country’s history.

Doctors, nurses, teachers, prison staff, social workers and other healthcare personnel are expected to all walk off the job. An estimated 100,000 workers from the public sector.

Union representatives for these professions argue they are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save