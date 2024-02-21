Public hearings on Pure Tūroa's bid to secure operation of the Tūroa ski field will begin this week. Photo/ Bevan Conley

The Department of Conservation is holding public hearings on Pure Tūroa Ltd’s concession application for the Tūroa ski field.

General policy and regulatory services deputy director Ruth Isaac said DoC received 481 submissions.

“We would like to thank everyone who took the time to provide feedback on Pure Tūroa’s concession application to operate Tūroa Ski Area on Mt Ruapehu.

“Hearings are the next stage of the process and an opportunity for those who indicated they wanted to talk through their submission in person.

“Information from the hearings will be taken into consideration as a part of the application process.”

In 2022, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, which operates the ski fields, went into voluntary administration owing $45 million.

Since then, multiple bids have been made to take over the ski fields, with Pure Tūroa being named as the preferred bidder to operate the Tūroa ski field.

Government funding of the ski fields expires next month.

A DOC spokesman said 148 submissions opposed the bid, with 319 in support.

Additionally, there were 14 neutral submissions.

Ngā Whenua Rāhui director Connie Norgate will chair the public hearings in the Ruapehu District Council Chambers on February 22-23, and the DoC Tūrangi Office on February 26-27.

