“She was all cold and clammy. I tried to move and wake her, but she was unresponsive ... she was like a wet rag.”
Asked why no one had called an ambulance, DeLuney told him she’d called a relative, whose name is suppressed, and they were on their way.
They waited and tried to make Gregory comfortable but, when it was apparent the relative wasn’t coming, Wilson called them. The person allegedly said they hadn’t received any calls from DeLuney all day.
DeLuney also told him the relative was the only one who could call an ambulance, which surprised him because he thought anyone could do that.
Finally, the relative arrived and an ambulance took Gregory to hospital, where she spent several days.
It wasn’t a very nice homecoming
After Gregory returned home from hospital, Wilson again called around to see her. He found her busy washing loads of bedding.
This time, Gregory told him $14,000 had gone missing and gave him the name of the person she thought was responsible. That person, whose name is suppressed, has given evidence and denied taking the money.
Wilson also recalled Gregory telling him that DeLuney was turning up and helping herself to things.
At one point, he suggested his sister should get a restraining order against DeLuney.
The trial before Justice Peter Churchman is now at the end of its third week and is expected to continue for another week.
