The public figure says the accused tried to blackmail him after sex.

A Canterbury public figure has complained to police about allegations he was blackmailed by someone he had a sexual encounter with.

The public figure declined to comment to the Herald on Tuesday. He said he was aware the accused had raised concerns about him to the head of the organisation he is associated with, which he also declined to comment on. He confirmed he was still working at the organisation.

A court spokesperson confirmed the defendant, who has name suppression, will appear in court again later this month.

The accused, who first appeared in court in December last year, is charged with blackmail and pleaded not guilty.