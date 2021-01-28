Website of the Year

Public appeal to find owner of kayak found floating in water north of Auckland

Police need help to identify the owner of this kayak. Photo / NZ Police

Police are making an urgent appeal to the public for help to identify the owner of a lone kayak found floating in the water north of Auckland.

The kayak - a green and black camouflage-coloured vessel - was spotted between Whangaparāoa Peninsula and Tiritiri Matangi Island shortly before 9am.

Police issued a notice on Facebook calling for anyone who may know the owner of the kayak to come forward to "ensure that they are safe and well".

Photos show a paddle and a yellow-and-black life jacket still on board.

Police need help to identify the owner of this kayak. Photo / NZ Police
"If this kayak belongs to you or you know who it belongs to, please contact police immediately," a statement said.

Can you help? Anyone with information can call Police on 105 or send a private message via the North Shore, Rodney & West Auckland Police Facebook page

A life jacket was found on board the kayak. Photo / NZ Police
