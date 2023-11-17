No estimate for when deal will be struck, Auckland ranks among top 3 most expensive cities for rent in the whole world, MetService issues rain warnings for top of the South and lower North Island and abuse for call centres have reached unprecedented levels. Video / Envato / Gettyimages / NZHerald

Two more men have been charged with murdering Charles Pongi in a park in Auckland’s Pt England, which follows another man being charged yesterday.

Pongi, 32, was allegedly shot more when more than 70 gangsters from the Head Hunters, Rebels MC, and their associates swarmed Taurima Reserve in Pt England on August 5 for a planned brawl.

Auckland police charged a 24-year-old Mt Albert man with Pongi’s murder yesterday, as well as assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of the Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch, said police executed four search warrants this morning with help from the Armed Offenders Squad.

Members of the Headhunters gather for the funeral of Charles Pongi.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man in Avondale and charged him with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, assault and threatening to do grievous bodily harm, Baldwin said.

Another 24-year-old man was arrested in Favona and charged with Pongi’s murder.

Police also charged a 25-year-old Ōtāhuhu man with assault. This follows police yesterday charging a 26-year-old man from Weymouth with discharging a firearm with intent to intimidate and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Three people have now been charged with Pongi’s murder and a further two people face other charges related to the incident.

Heavy police presence on Hill Rd, Onehunga, as the funeral takes place for Charles Pongi, who was fatally shot at Taurima Reserve on August 5.

The men most recently charged will appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Baldwin said police were pleased to have now put the five people before the court for the “demonstration of significant violence” at Taurima Reserve.

He said more arrests and serious charges were likely.

“The investigation team have been working hard to hold those involved to account,” he said.

“Police hope these arrests continue to bring reassurance to the community.

“We still have a lot of work ahead of us as we review the further evidence gathered as a result of these search warrants,” Baldwin said.

Pongi’s death

Pongi died in Auckland City Hospital after taking himself there after he was shot.

He had been injured after a planned one-on-one fight between an associate of the Head Hunters and a member of the 36 Crips street gang.

On August 5, Police were called to Taurima Reserve in Pt England about 2.40pm following several reports of disorder and sounds of gunshots.

At least 20 gunshots were fired that afternoon.

Charles Pongi.

At the time, police reassured the community that they believed the people involved in the incident were known to each other and that there would be no ongoing risk.

An elderly man, who lives close to Taurima Reserve in Pt England, told the Herald for an earlier report that he had heard what sounded like a shootout.

Police investigate the scene of the shooting at Taurima Reserve in Point England.

“Two guns, with one gun going ‘crack crack crack’.

“About six cracks, and I heard a ‘boom’. It was a gunshot,” he said.

“There was a large group there, about three or four cars full. They sped off out of Taurima Ave right after.”

The resident said police arrived on the scene over an hour later.

Police continue to ask anyone with information which may assist the investigation to contact us on 105 quoting the file number 230805/0100 or by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

Additionally, anyone with images and footage can anonymously upload these to a secure online portal. This can be accessed by going to https://pastel.nc3.govt.nz/