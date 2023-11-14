Auckland police have arrested a man in relation to a shooting at Taurima Reserve in Pt England in August.

Auckland police have arrested a man in relation to a shooting at Taurima Reserve in Pt England in August.

Auckland City Police have charged a man with murder after the gang killing of Charles Pongi in August.

The 32-year-old was allegedly shot when more than 70 gang members from the Head Hunters, Rebel MCs, and associates converged on the Taurima Reserve in Pt England on August 5 for an intended brawl.

Today, detectives and armed offenders executed five search warrants across the city, which led to police making two arrests.

“A 24-year old man from Mount Albert has since been charged with murder, assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm,” said Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin of Auckland City CIB.

“The second man, a 26-year-old from Weymouth, has been charged with discharging a firearm with intent to intimidate, and unlawful possession [of] a firearm, which police allege was part of the significant violence at the suburban park on 5 August.”