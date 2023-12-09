Voyager 2023 media awards
Pt Chevalier’s Eric Armishaw Reserve incident: Man arrested and charged with wounding

A Herald photogapher at the scene said a broken bottle, a bloody cloth, and a piece of red clothing was near an abandoned vehicle. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A 50-year-old man has been arrested after leaving a man with a severe wound on his face during a brawl in Pt Chevalier last night.

The man has been charged with wounding with intent after the assault at the Eric Armishaw Reserve, located at the end of Walker Rd at 8pm.

A Herald photographer at the scene said a broken bottle, a bloody cloth, and a piece of red clothing were near an abandoned vehicle.

Police responded to a disorder event at Eric Armishaw Reserve, located at the end of Walker Rd in Point Chevalier. Photo / Hayden Woodward
A St John spokesperson said one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were called to Eric Armishaw Park around 7.50pm.

“We transported a patient in critical condition to Auckland City Hospital.”

Investigations remain ongoing, a police spokesperson said, as they attempt to piece together what occurred last night.


