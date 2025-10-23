PSA prepared to strike again if offers don’t improve after historic protest

She said the public understands the steps they are taking to fight for fair pay and recognition of the vital work they do.

Fitzsimons said workers are fed-up and in need of “fresh and fair offers to settle collective agreements”.

“The next step is for health employers and ACC to return to the bargaining table with improved offers.

“The Government should be directing Health New Zealand that formal offers with improvements that ensure safe staffing, and a pay offer that keeps pace with the increased cost of living, need to be made.”

She said a recent Talbot Mills poll showed more than six out of 10 New Zealanders support the strike action (65%).

PSA members say they are prepared to strike again if the Government doesn't make 'improved' offers. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Fitzsimons said health workers made it very clear yesterday that the pay offers must reflect the cost of living and the urgent need for staffing levels that keep patients and themselves safe.

“For our ACC members, it’s not just about pay, what they are seeking is genuine consultation over flexible working arrangements which have been changed without consultation.

“These are just part of deep-seated culture issues which need to be rectified urgently within ACC.

”These disputes can be settled. But the PSA will ballot members for further strike action if the offers are not improved."

Mental health and public health nurses and mental health assistants, made up of 3500 members, have still not received a formal offer after 28 days of bargaining.

Twelve hundred ACC workers are waiting for new bargaining dates, 1700 workers under the Policy, Advisory, Knowledge and Specialist agreement will head back to bargaining next week and 11,500 workers under the Allied, Public Health, Scientific and Technical agreement have forthcoming mediation.

Before the strike, Education Minister Erica Stanford accused the NZ Educational Institute (NZEI) of bullying its members into silence.

“That’s why people don’t speak out. And I’ve heard from principals and I’ve heard from teachers who tell me that’s exactly the case,” Stanford said.

Strikers and supporters walk down Queen St from Aotea Square. Photo / Michael Craig

Many schools were shut for the day with strike action delaying non-emergency medical procedures hospitals.

In Auckland’s Aotea Square, a live band and loud drumming stirred the crowd of thousands of people crammed together on the forecourt.

About 10,000 people marched down Queen St.

One sign among the sea of colourful flags and painted cardboard read: “Don’t bite the hands that heal you.”