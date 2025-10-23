Advertisement
PSA prepared to strike again if offers don’t improve after historic protest

Rachel Maher
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Thousands from the health and education sector at Aotea Square taking part in major strike action.

The Public Service Association says the ball is now in the Government’s court to avoid another mega strike.

An estimated 100,000 public sector workers took to the streets on Thursday in what has been billed one of the country’s largest strikes in decades.

The union behind it, the PSA,

