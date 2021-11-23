Prototype Martin Jetpack sold for $158,000 on TradeMe

The prototype Martin Jetpack that was up for sale in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

A prototype Martin Jetpack has been sold in Christchurch for $158,000.

The jetpack, designed by Glenn Martin, was sold on TradeMe at 7.50pm last night after 179 bids.

It has been bought by a person under the account name "humveenut".

The jetpack was one of seven listed for sale by Skylark Asset Realisation after the liquidation of the Martin Jetpack Aircraft Company this year.

Canterbury Museum was vying to buy it and it is not yet known whether it was successful.

Martin developed his first jetpacks in his garage in Christchurch.

"So the Martin jetpack story is a fantastic tale of Canterbury innovation in the mold of Richard Pearse's aircraft, Bill Hamilton's jetboats and John Britten's motorbikes," museum director Anthony Wright earlier told the Herald.

The jetpack, model P12 ZK-JMK, was powered by a custom-made 200hp V4 two-stroke petrol engine based on the Honda CR500.

It can no longer be flown after a crash into a lake in 2016.

The frame was mostly constructed using carbon fibre and it has a digital display.

According to the listing, it has light signs of wear and use but is a "well-above-average example".