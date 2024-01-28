Thousands are expected to descend on the Devonport Naval Base today.

Protesters will descend on the Devonport Naval Base today, unhappy with the Government’s decision to deploy New Zealand personnel to join US-led attacks on Yemen.

The protest, organised by the New Zealand Palestine Solidarity Network (PSNA) and Palestinian Youth Aotearoa, will march down the Devonport main street at 2pm.

PSNA spokeswoman Arama Rata said the group is “appalled our Government is dragging New Zealand into a new war in the Middle East, instead of supporting diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza”.

“This is an unpopular, undemocratic and dangerous move, taken without parliamentary mandate or authorisation from the United Nations Security Council, which could further inflame regional tensions,” Rata said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced the military deployment last week at his first post-Cabinet press conference of the year.

The team would be there to provide “precision targeting” through gathering intelligence information, Luxon said. It was expected they would not be directly involved in conflict.

“Houthi attacks against commercial and naval shipping are illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilising,” he said.

Luxon said the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) team will contribute to the collective self-defence of ships in the Middle East, in accordance with international law, from operational headquarters in the region and elsewhere.

Although no New Zealand navy ships have yet been sent to the Middle East, the event’s organisers feel that the Government needs to be pressured to recall its citizens and stop New Zealand from becoming involved in any more “US-led aggression abroad”.

Defence Minister Judith Collins also said the Houthi attacks show a “disregard for international law, peace and stability” and the coalition response is an inevitable consequence of their actions.

“Our NZDF personnel are highly trained and this deployment will see them work alongside their counterparts on an important mission. New Zealand supports global stability and this deployment shows our commitment to efforts to address a serious threat to that stability,” Collins said.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters also said the joint strikes being carried out by the international coalition are against Houthi military targets which have played a role in attacking commercial and naval vessels.

“Any suggestion our ongoing support for maritime security in the Middle East is connected to recent developments in Israel and the Gaza Strip is wrong,” Peters said.

“We are contributing to this military action for the same reason New Zealand has sent defence personnel to the Middle East for decades - we care deeply about regional security because our economic and strategic interests depend on it.”

