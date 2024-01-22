A large crowd gathers in Auckland’s Aotea Square to protest against the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza. Video / Alex Burton

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has criticised members of the Israeli Government for inflaming tensions and imperilling an eventual two-state solution to the decades-long Israel-Palestinian problem.

New Zealand, and many other nations support the two-state solution, which is Israel living in peace alongside a future Palestinian state.

Members of the current Israeli Government have cast doubt on Israel ever moving towards such a solution, denying Palestinians a state.

Posting to X, formerly Twitter, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel’s desire for “security control” over future Palestinian territory would not be compromised.

“I will not compromise on full Israeli security control over all the territory west of Jordan - and this is contrary to a Palestinian state,” Netanyahu posted.

The post came after talks with United States President Joe Biden about Gaza’s future. The territory west of Jordan includes Israel - and also the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip which would be parts of a future Palestinian state.

Also posting to X, Peters said New Zealand was “deeply concerned at recent comments by members of the Israeli Government that fuel tensions & imperil the two state solution”.

“New Zealand has always supported a two state solution - and has consistently engaged w/Israel & the Palestinians on that basis,” Peters posted.

“The international community is overwhelmingly in favour of a future Palestinian state. Final status issues should be resolved through a revitalised Peace Process, which is needed now more than ever,” Peters said.

Last week, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he expected Israel to abide by international law in its prosecution of the war in Gaza. Those remarks were made after Netanyahu said he might not follow the ruling of the International Court of Justice which is currently hearing a case on the war.

Peters’ remarks come ahead of the first Cabinet meeting of the year. Luxon will appear at his first post-Cabinet press conference of the year at 4pm. This will be livestreamed by the Herald.

He will head to Rātana Pā tomorrow as the political year gets under way.

