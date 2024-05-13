Consumers urged to ensure they’re getting the best deal on electricity, how a new ferry could save Wynyard Quarter and your chance to catch a glimpse of the aurora lights this week

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka is defending advice to the Department of Conservation to use te reo Māori “everywhere and anywhere”, despite it contradicting the Government’s official position.

Documents released to the Herald under the Official Information Act show the minister encouraged the use of te reo within the department, including providing advice for email greetings and signoffs.

The email sent from Potaka’s office in November states the “minister’s preferences” for emails include greetings in te reo, with staff advised to use “Tēnā koe / koutou” and the signoff “Mauriora”.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka told DoC staff to use te reo "everywhere and anywhere". Photo / Mark Mitchell

A leadership update from January this year details the minister’s priorities, stating: “He expects all leaders to be role models. Te reo can be used everywhere and anywhere.”

It’s raised questions about the Government’s position on the use of te reo in the public service.

The National/New Zealand First coalition agreement states the parties “require the public service departments and Crown Entities to communicate primarily in English - except those entities specifically related to Māori”.

Despite this, departments and agencies have received no official government directive on the use of te reo and English.

No Government entities have been directed to change their names to English.

A small number of agencies, including NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotaki (formerly Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency), have voluntarily opted to change their names in line with the Government’s position.

In a statement, Potaka told Newstalk ZB: “Te reo Māori is a taonga. It is fundamental to New Zealand’s past, present and future.”

“Effective communication with users of public services is important for good government. Increasingly, that will be in te reo Māori,” he said.

“I expect Department of Conservation staff to effectively communicate with Māori and all New Zealanders in the language that is suitable for the user”, Potaka added.

The Prime Minister’s office declined to comment.

Labour’s Conservation spokeswoman Priyanca Radhakrishnan says the Government’s position on the public service’s use of te reo is “becoming more confusing by the day”.

“On the one hand we have minister Louise Upston insisting the Whaikaha - Ministry of Disabled People rebrand and put its English name first, and on the other we have minister Chris Bishop keeping the Kāinga Ora name intact,” Radhakrishnan said.

Victoria University Political Scientist Dr Lara Greaves says it’s a difficult position for a Māori minister to be in and Potaka has to tread a very fine line.

“It’s going to be very hard for people like Tama Potaka and other Māori within National to be able to balance the wants of New Zealand First and Act and trying to represent their own communities.”

Greaves called the Government’s position “anti-Māori populism”.