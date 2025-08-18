Advertisement
Protesters suspended 80m in air claim ‘hostile’ tactics used by Stockton mining company

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Rach Andrews and Tāmati Taptiklis say mining company Bathurst has started sounding 24-hour alarms and flying drones and helicopters close to the bucket.

A pair suspended 80m high in a coal bucket at a South Island mine claim company owners are using ‘hostile’ tactics to get them out by flying helicopters and drones nearby and blaring ear-piercing 24-hour alarms.

Rach Andrews and Tāmati Taptiklis, of Climate Liberation Aotearoa (CLA), are entering their

