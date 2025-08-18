A pair suspended 80m high in a coal bucket at a South Island mine claim company owners are using ‘hostile’ tactics to get them out by flying helicopters and drones nearby and blaring ear-piercing 24-hour alarms.
Rach Andrews and Tāmati Taptiklis, of Climate Liberation Aotearoa (CLA), are entering theirfourth week, crammed in a bucket the size of a single bed, above the Buller Plateau, blocking coal from being transported from Bathurst’s Stockton mine.
But the West Coast mining company says the pair are not in a “holiday rental” and accused the CLA of leaving their “foot soldiers to rot for three weeks”.
A Bathurst Resources Ltd spokesperson said they had lost upwards of $560,000, about $24,000 a day, trucking coal from the mine down to its rail loading facility at Ngākawau because of the protest.