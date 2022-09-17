A group of protesters has gathered outside media offices in Auckland to protest against what they call "media lies".
The protesters are part of a "Worldwide Rally for Freedom" that also has marches in Wellington and Christchurch today.
A Facebook page for the group states they want to protest outside media outlets as a way to "stand up" to them.
"If they will not publish the truth, we will bring the truth to them," the page says.
"Bring your testimony, bring evidence, bring your song."