Protesters gathered outside the TVNZ offices in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

A group of protesters has gathered outside media offices in Auckland to protest against what they call "media lies".

The protesters are part of a "Worldwide Rally for Freedom" that also has marches in Wellington and Christchurch today.

A Facebook page for the group states they want to protest outside media outlets as a way to "stand up" to them.

Protesters say they are standing up against media outlets. Photo / Dean Purcell

"If they will not publish the truth, we will bring the truth to them," the page says.

"Bring your testimony, bring evidence, bring your song."