Protesters have gathered outside a new Christchurch high school where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is speaking.

The Freedom and Rights Coalition is behind the event, sharing the details on social media with the title: "Emergency Protest 1".

About 50 protesters are standing outside of the new Te Aratai College in Linwood, waving flags and signs as cars toot in support drive by.

Ardern arrived at the school through the back entrance and managed to get inside undetected before 11am.

Earlier, protesters could be heard yelling "shame on police" and "give us our jobs back", while others shouted, "you have destroyed our lives".

Signs read "Human Rights Violations", "Unagenda is the work of Satan" and "$55 million of Media Corruption".

A heavy police presence can be seen outside the school.

It is not the first time protesters have shown up to a school in Canterbury while the PM is visiting.

Ardern was at Tuahiwi School in February and things turned sour when she was leaving.

Protesters lined up outside and screamed things like "shame on you" and "murderer".

Police were called to the scene and dispersed the crow.