They say the protest was peaceful and many cars tooted in support, including police.

Protester Peter Jones told the Gisborne Herald he was at the protest the whole time and “nothing of the sort that she has accused us of took place”.

“There must be some basis for making her claim, but I truly have no idea what it is.”

He said he recalled two council vehicles going by.

“One vehicle contained council staff who voiced solidarity with us. The other one just went past and if it stopped it was because it had to give way at the roundabout,” he said.

Thatcher Swann, in her post, said it was not the first time council staff and contractors had experienced abuse while doing their mahi.

The accusation comes after councillor Andy Cranston reported being sworn at by a member of the public while taking his granddaughter to the skatepark on Grey St last month.

Cranston said during a council meeting: “At the Skate Park last week, someone lent out of their window and abused me. We’re getting it in the neck – all of us.”

Thatcher Swann urged the public to remember staff were not just employees, but people.

“They’re someone’s husband or wife, nan or papa, they are uncles, aunties, cuzzies, mums and dads.

“We acknowledge that some in the community are unhappy with the changes on Grey St.

“We hear you – and your concerns, and we’re taking all feedback on board. However, abuse and intimidation have no place in our community.”

She said the council would be reporting the incident to the police and encouraged the public to do the same if they saw abuse.

Protest organiser Trish Atkins was certain the incident did not occur and they would be reviewing footage of their own from the event.

“We have some people that did live feeds and we’ve got some people that had a body camera on.

“So, we’re reviewing that footage at the moment . . . we are 100% sure it didn’t happen, but we just also want to make sure that something wasn’t misconstrued,” she said.

Most Facebook commenters swore the protest was peaceful although one person said the protesters woke her baby up by yelling into her car as she drove past.

Atkins acknowledged the protesters were loud but said they did not interfere with traffic.

“We’re trying to make a point but we’re respectful. We’re just pretty gobsmacked that this has been alleged against us . . . it’s not what we’re about.

An Oppose Grey St petition online has received over 1400 signatures.

Organiser Dale Coppin said she was not at the protest but wanted to clarify that she did not condone any personal attacks or aggressive and abusive behaviour towards anyone, for any reason.

“I hate the idea of being associated with anyone who thinks it’s okay to bully people,” she said.

Thatcher Swann told Local Democracy Reporting she firmly rejected any attempts to discredit her character.

“Regarding the incident on Wednesday and previous incidences, I take any form of abuse towards my council staff very seriously and can confirm that we have raised it with the police.

“Where emotions are high it is important to focus on constructive dialogue, rather than spreading misinformation and engaging in personal attacks.”

A police spokesperson confirmed a complaint had been made and an investigation was under way.



