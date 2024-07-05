However, the trial has now been estimated at $900,000 and the council is having to pay an extra $55,000 out of pocket.
Many local businesses have said they were never consulted about the new street design, with some saying it was hurting their business.
Council Journeys infrastructure manager Dave Hadfield said the council was asking for patience and understanding during this time.
“Once the project is completed and the road cones and signs removed, we will be conducting a thorough evaluation to assess its outcomes and benefits,” he said.
During a Sustainable Tairāwhiti meeting in May, Tairāwhiti Adventure Trust said it had completed public consultation on the affected businesses and Stoltz had said it was the first time they had let another organisation do their consultation.
“It’s the first time a community group, who has built the skate park and pump track and has done a lot of work for free, has taken this over, so there will definitely be lessons learned,” she said.