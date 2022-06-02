Students at Papakura High School have been protesting over the loss of three teachers from their Māori department. Photo / NZME

Students at Papakura High School have been protesting over the loss of three teachers from their Māori department. Photo / NZME

Students at Papakura High have been protesting after three kaiako involved with the school's Māori full immersion unit resigned.

A hui is being held tonight for concerned students and their whānau after the resignations of the teachers, one of whom the Herald understands founded the rumaki reo unit.

Videos posted to social media show dozens of students performing haka and confronting principal Simon Craggs, demanding answers about why trio have left and accusing him of forcing them out.

Craggs told the students he respected them for standing up for their kaiako, but they had only heard one side of the story - and he couldn't share the other side for legal reasons.

The videos have been shared thousands of times on TikTok, while two online petitions about the rumaki have nearly 800 signatures between them.

Both petitions raise concerns that students will flounder without their original teachers.

"[To] our kaiako in the kaupapa Māori we are more than just a number," one petition says. "They want us to succeed in life and become the best we can possibly be."

The other petition says the students are "distraught" about their teachers leaving and they fear the programme will now crumble.

"My fellow rumaki classmates and I are anxious and uneasy about the thought of being another failed Māori statistic in a low decile mainstream school," it says.

"Considering most of us students have come from a mainstream background don't speak te reo Māori fluently and had little to no knowledge about te ao Māori, we are extremely grateful to have these experienced and knowledgeable kaiako enabling us to learn in a culturally safe environment, that would not necessarily occur in a mainstream classroom."

A letter to parents from the school board chairman, Murray Tume, said there were "heightened emotions" over the staffing changes.

"While we understand these emotions, it is our shared duty as a community and kaitiaki of our young people that we need to all work together. I will work with all parties to resolve concerns constructively and respectfully."

The board was working with community groups and support agencies to find a path forward, in the best interests of students.

Craggs told the Herald he could not legally discuss anything related to employment, but confirmed three staff had resigned from the Māori department and the rumaki reo unit.

Papakura High School principal Simon Craggs being welcomed to the role last year. Photo / Supplied

"These staff will be missed by our community and we recognise their significant contributions over their time with the school," he said.

"Some members of our school community have shared their concern with losing the staff members and we are working through these concerns.

"We thank local kaumātua, community representatives, and the Ministry of Education for their support with this matter."

The rumaki reo unit was set up so tamariki from Papakura could experience a Māori immersion programme at high school level, which was previously not available in the area. About 60 per cent of Papakura High's students are Māori.

Uptake of the programme was "booming" according to a strategic plan recently published on the school's website. But that plan also said the programme didn't have the resourcing or facilities needed and the head of department and staff had "very little autonomy and agency" to grow the programme.

Papakura High School was once seen as a failing school, and was repeatedly criticised by the Education Review Office (ERO). By 2016 its roll had plunged to just 560 students. That year the Herald filmed a documentary, Under the Bridge, following a group of students as they worked to turn the school around.

Since then attendance and achievement have improved and the school's roll had climbed to 900 last year according to Education Counts.

Last year, the school was taken out of statutory management. The ERO praised the school's performance, saying it was becoming increasingly inclusive and te ao Māori was becoming well embedded.