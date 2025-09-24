Advertisement
Editorial
Home / New Zealand

Prostate cancer: The message is clear this Blue September for men to get checked – Editorial

Rotorua father Daniel Hazelwood died from prostate cancer. His mission was to urge others to get checked.

THE FACTS

  • Daniel Hazelwood missed the birth of his grandchild after losing his battle with prostate cancer.
  • More than 700 men die and about 4000 are diagnosed with prostate cancer annually.
  • Blue September raises awareness and funds. Men over 50, or over 40 with a family history, are urged to get checked.

The story published in the Rotorua Daily Post this week about local father Daniel Hazelwood is heartbreaking.

The 62-year-old’s widow says he “fought with all he had” to see the birth of his first grandchild, but he missed out after losing his prostate cancer battle.

It’s partly a

