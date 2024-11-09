Organics Aotearoa New Zealand CEO, Tiffany Tompkins. Photo / Supplied

“We have more than 30 years of evidence showing that the supposed benefits of GE have not been realised, and its risks remain unresolved,” Tompkins said.

In a three-day visit to parliament late last month, a team of OANZ delegates met with ministers, ministries and select committees to add their voice to the discussion. They say the organics sector has been excluded from advisory panels.

Among those the group met with was Minister for Rural Communities and Associate Minister of Agriculture – Mark Patterson. Responding to the Herald, the minister acknowledged that OANZ should have been engaged earlier.

“Organic certified farmers and growers are an important component of New Zealand’s primary sector. They have every reason to expect proper consultation on decisions with the potential to impact their businesses. I am satisfied this is being rectified,” said Patterson.

From those meetings, the group’s conclusions were damning. They claim that the government’s process is both rushed and flawed, that the science used is poorly thought through and not well understood by decision-makers.

The office for the Minister for Biosecurity and Food Safety Andrew Hoggard confirmed that he’d met with OANZ but directed the Herald’s questions to Judith Collins, Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Science, Innovation and Technology Judith Collins at Plant and Food Research in Mount Albert, seen here with Dr Erika Varkonyi-Gasic 13 August 2024 New Zealand Herald photograph by Jason Oxenham

“The Government is safely updating New Zealand’s nearly 30-year-old gene technology rules,” said Collins.

“Like Australia, a regulator will be established to allow New Zealand to access the benefits of these technologies such as cancer treatments and emissions reduction tools.

“The new rules and the regulator will ensure that human health and the environment are protected and enhanced. The proposed legislation will be consistent with regulations in other countries. It is important to enable New Zealanders to benefit from science.”

The Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) also included a “myth busters” section in their August media release. Among them was a direct assurance to the organic sector.

“Myth: Genetically modified crops will be allowed outside the laboratory so crops growing around them (such as organic crops) will be contaminated. Fact: It is expected that GM crops for environmental release will be assessed for risk and if they require a full assessment then there will be a public consultation before the regulator is satisfied the risks can be managed and the regulator can issue the licence.”

OANZ says, despite that assurance, the risks are great to their industry. They would like to better understand the rewards.

“We want to know what is motivating such a radical change,” said Tompkins.

The government says that New Zealand’s biotech sector, of which gene technology is a part, generated $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020.

As well as economic benefits, it says gene technology can “help solve some of the major challenges our country is facing”.

However, OANZ has questioned over the government’s economic benefits data.

“No cost benefit or market analysis... It all seems like promises from the hip,” said OANZ spokesman Brendan Hoare.

The group has now engaged its own economist to assess the likely economic reward and financial risk to agriculture.

Hoare says OANZ is assessing the reforms from an agricultural perspective only.

Independent Wellington-based medical research facility, Malaghan Institute says it welcomes the changes to New Zealand’s biotech regulations, which it says have the potential to deliver significant benefits for human health through innovative therapies.

Malaghan Institute researachers are trying to find a CAR-T cell therapy more effective than current ones – but also safer and affordable – that can be introduced to our healthcare system. Photo / Supplied

“Streamlined regulatory processes will save time and money and could make the difference between a clinical trial opening in New Zealand or not,” said Deputy Director Professor Kjesten Wiig.

“The changes will also bring us in line with other jurisdictions and current scientific practice.”

Tompkins says the bill’s first reading will be before Christmas and that she hopes the government will allow for a full select committee process beyond that, so that interested parties can weigh in.

