Is New Zealand about to leapfrog the world in GE reforms? Photo / Food HQ
New Zealand could become a “global guinea pig” experimenting with genetically engineered organisms if proposed regulations are pushed through, the organics sector has warned.
The national body for the billion-dollar organics industry, Organics Aotearoa New Zealand (OANZ) said the government’s proposed reforms of genetic engineering (GE) regulation could make New Zealand an international outlier, risking environmental and economic consequences.
“New Zealand seems to be heading towards a world-first level of deregulation of genetically engineered organisms, a stance that our major trading partners have not been willing to adopt,” said OANZ chief executive Tiffany Tompkins.
In a media release, the Government hails the proposed reforms as a step towards developing a wide range of benefits - from new cancer treatments and combating blood disorders to battling environmental pests and aiding native flora.
But Tompkins believes policymakers have been “sold on promises of a magic box of tricks”.
“We have more than 30 years of evidence showing that the supposed benefits of GE have not been realised, and its risks remain unresolved,” Tompkins said.
In a three-day visit to parliament late last month, a team of OANZ delegates met with ministers, ministries and select committees to add their voice to the discussion. They say the organics sector has been excluded from advisory panels.
Among those the group met with was Minister for Rural Communities and Associate Minister of Agriculture – Mark Patterson. Responding to the Herald, the minister acknowledged that OANZ should have been engaged earlier.
“Organic certified farmers and growers are an important component of New Zealand’s primary sector. They have every reason to expect proper consultation on decisions with the potential to impact their businesses. I am satisfied this is being rectified,” said Patterson.
From those meetings, the group’s conclusions were damning. They claim that the government’s process is both rushed and flawed, that the science used is poorly thought through and not well understood by decision-makers.
The office for the Minister for Biosecurity and Food Safety Andrew Hoggard confirmed that he’d met with OANZ but directed the Herald’s questions to Judith Collins, Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology.
“The Government is safely updating New Zealand’s nearly 30-year-old gene technology rules,” said Collins.
“Like Australia, a regulator will be established to allow New Zealand to access the benefits of these technologies such as cancer treatments and emissions reduction tools.
“The new rules and the regulator will ensure that human health and the environment are protected and enhanced. The proposed legislation will be consistent with regulations in other countries. It is important to enable New Zealanders to benefit from science.”
The Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) also included a “myth busters” section in their August media release. Among them was a direct assurance to the organic sector.
“Myth: Genetically modified crops will be allowed outside the laboratory so crops growing around them (such as organic crops) will be contaminated. Fact: It is expected that GM crops for environmental release will be assessed for risk and if they require a full assessment then there will be a public consultation before the regulator is satisfied the risks can be managed and the regulator can issue the licence.”
OANZ says, despite that assurance, the risks are great to their industry. They would like to better understand the rewards.
“We want to know what is motivating such a radical change,” said Tompkins.
Independent Wellington-based medical research facility, Malaghan Institute says it welcomes the changes to New Zealand’s biotech regulations, which it says have the potential to deliver significant benefits for human health through innovative therapies.
“Streamlined regulatory processes will save time and money and could make the difference between a clinical trial opening in New Zealand or not,” said Deputy Director Professor Kjesten Wiig.
“The changes will also bring us in line with other jurisdictions and current scientific practice.”
Tompkins says the bill’s first reading will be before Christmas and that she hopes the government will allow for a full select committee process beyond that, so that interested parties can weigh in.
