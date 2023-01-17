A woman was caught with more than 800 cannabis plants at her rental property. Photo / NZME

A woman’s weed operation was brought down by her property manager after more than 800 cannabis plants were discovered growing at the rental address.

Sophia Chanelle O’Sullivan, 36, appeared in New Plymouth District Court last week facing a count of cultivating cannabis. The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment.

The court was told that on November 29 last year, Taranaki police received a call from a local property manager informing officers that there were a number of weed plants located at an address they managed.

That rental was occupied by O’Sullivan and when officers arrived at her New Plymouth home to follow up on the tip, she was present and subsequently detained, the summary of facts stated.

Police searched her property and turned up 821 cannabis plants inside the address. The summary did not give any detail on what stage of growth the plants were at.

Also located at the house were grow tents, lights, extractor fans and roof ducting - all of which are items that can be used in an indoor space to grow marijuana.

When spoken to by officers about their discovery, O’Sullivan admitted the cannabis was hers and said she grew it for personal use, the summary stated.

In court, she pleaded guilty to the charge.

Judge Gregory Hikaka ordered a pre-sentence report, stating the offending was of a concerning level and that O’Sullivan had set up “quite the operation”.

Police are seeking an order for the destruction of the items seized relating to the cultivation of the cannabis.

The matter was transferred to Taumarunui District Court for O’Sullivan’s sentencing on March 15.