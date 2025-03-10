Advertisement
Prominent Dunedin man pleads not guilty to multiple sex charges

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

A prominent figure from Dunedin has appeared in court today on multiple sex charges.

The man entered not guilty pleas to six charges at Dunedin District Court this morning, including one of rape and five of unlawful sexual connections, all of which are alleged to have taken place on December 8 last week, according to court documents.

The man was granted interim name suppression, which also covers his occupation and employer.

He is under strict bail conditions, including a ban on using the dating app Tinder.

He is expected to appear in court next month.

The maximum penalty for the charges is up to 20 years in prison.

