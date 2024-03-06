KiwiRail runs out of money for Auckland’s network rebuild, firefighters battle tricky scrub fire and Joe Biden and Donald Trump line up US election rematch in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / RNZ / AP

Guns, drugs, ammo and cash were seized in a police raid in Dunedin this week.

A 67-year-old man was arrested and charged with numerous offences following the raid on Monday, Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said.

Cash seized by police in the Dunedin raid. Photo / NZ Police

He said police and Customs carried out the raid as part of Operation Rubus – an investigation into controlled drug offending within the Southern District.

Police seized two firearms, ammunition, controlled drugs, controlled drug utensils, stun guns and cash.

The man appeared in Dunedin District Court the same day, charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of unlawful possession of a restricted weapon, two counts of failing to provide the passcode to a cellphone and driving on a suspended licence.

He has been remanded in custody to next appear on March 26.