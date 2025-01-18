STRANDING UPDATE: Sadly overnight, 30 whales have restranded in Golden Bay. Project Jonah medics have been mobilised and... Posted by Project Jonah New Zealand on Saturday, January 18, 2025

It was the third stranding in the area in the past two months.

“We welcome help this morning to upright the whales and keep them cool, and then those with wetsuits will be needed from midday to assist with the refloat,” Project Jonah said on social media.

“It’s windy, so please bring appropriate gear to keep yourself warm. Whales are stranded in Pākawau, west of the campground.”

Eight of 10 whales that stranded on January 7 were successfully refloated.

A larger group stranded in December, with mixed results.

A juvenile beaked whale came ashore in New Brighton, Christchurch yesterday. It was refloated by Project Jonah medics. Photo / Department of Conservation

Department of Conservation Golden Bay operations manager Ross Trotter told RNZ last week it was unclear why whale strandings happen, particularly on Farewell Spit.

“It has been going on for years. There’s been a lot of theories and scientific research into it, but we don’t know why they [the whales] strand in the first place or why they [repetitively] strand.”

The shape of the bay was a possible factor, he said.

As for the whale in Christchurch, Project Jonah said they were quickly at the scene and got it refloated.

“Alongside locals and Department of Conservation rangers, the area is being closely monitored for any further signs of the whale.”

