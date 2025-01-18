Advertisement
Project Jonah: 30 pilot whales strand in Golden Bay; juvenile beaked whale stranded in New Brighton, Christchurch

RNZ
A mass stranding of around 30 pilot whales near Farewell Spit last night. Photo / via Project Jonah

By RNZ

An attempt to refloat 30 whales that stranded in Pākawau, in the South Island’s Golden Bay, will be made at midday on Sunday.

In a post on social media, Project Jonah said another stranding had taken place in Christchurch, involving a juvenile beaked whale that came ashore in New Brighton.

Project Jonah was called to reports of up to 30 pilot whales coming on-shore about 7pm Saturday.

Local medics and the senior Project Jonah team stayed with the whales until last light.

It was the third stranding in the area in the past two months.

“We welcome help this morning to upright the whales and keep them cool, and then those with wetsuits will be needed from midday to assist with the refloat,” Project Jonah said on social media.

“It’s windy, so please bring appropriate gear to keep yourself warm. Whales are stranded in Pākawau, west of the campground.”

Eight of 10 whales that stranded on January 7 were successfully refloated.

A larger group stranded in December, with mixed results.

A juvenile beaked whale came ashore in New Brighton, Christchurch yesterday. It was refloated by Project Jonah medics. Photo / Department of Conservation
Department of Conservation Golden Bay operations manager Ross Trotter told RNZ last week it was unclear why whale strandings happen, particularly on Farewell Spit.

“It has been going on for years. There’s been a lot of theories and scientific research into it, but we don’t know why they [the whales] strand in the first place or why they [repetitively] strand.”

The shape of the bay was a possible factor, he said.

As for the whale in Christchurch, Project Jonah said they were quickly at the scene and got it refloated.

“Alongside locals and Department of Conservation rangers, the area is being closely monitored for any further signs of the whale.”

