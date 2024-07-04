However, just before Christmas, she was advised the “business case” had been turned down.

“And I’m sure you can imagine how that feels,” she said.

“I don’t know what a duress alarm costs to install but I’m sure it’s less than the cost of a locum psychiatrist for one day.

“And to essentially be told by an organisation that your safety and the value of the work you’re providing to the community you care for is worth less than the cost of a duress alarm, that was pretty devastating.”

It was just one example of the way in which the health system was not taking adequate care when it came to staff health and safety, she said.

“We see those kind of false economies all the time where people are trying to cut costs and it ends up costing the health system more.”

The World Health Organisation recommends one psychiatrist for every 14,000 people, whereas Bismark had sole responsibility for a region of 60,000.

After a site visit to the Kāpiti Mental Health Clinic, WorkSafe inspectors issued three improvement notices to Te Whatu Ora Capital and Coast.

“At one point I said to a senior manager that I was barely holding on by a very thin thread.

And he said, ‘I can meet with you in four weeks’.”

Bismark, who was just been appointed to the Medical Council, said the entire psychiatry profession was under pressure, with 20% of positions currently vacant.

“The median age is now 55, so many of them are going to be retiring within the next 10 years and we don’t have the new pipeline coming through.”

While the government had previously committed to funding an additional 13 training places for psychiatrists, there was nothing for that in the recent Budget, she noted.

Meanwhile, clinicians of all kinds were becoming inured to overwork, and health managers were taking advantage of their commitment to their patients and ignoring basic safety measures.

In her new role with the Medical Council, Bismark said she was particularly keen to support doctors who had their own mental health struggles to return to “sustainable” practice.

RNZ has contacted Health NZ for comment.

– RNZ