The owners are donating all proceeds from the sale of the property at 1308F Tuki Tuki Rd, which has an estimated value of about $2.49 million on OneRoof. Photo / Tremains

The proceeds from the sale of a Hawke’s Bay property with an estimated value of $2.5 million will likely be the biggest donation ever made to the Hawke’s Bay Foundation by a single donor.

Canadian philanthropists Dick and Val Bradshaw will gift the proceeds of their River Lodge property at 1308F Tuki Tuki Rd.

Tremains Real Estate has decided to waive all fees and commissions during the sale process to benefit the Hawke’s Bay charitable trust.

A statement from the Hawke’s Bay Foundation said the Bradshaws visited Hawke’s Bay for several months each year over the past 20 years, and had made enduring Kiwi friendships and quietly contributed to the Hawke’s Bay community “in many ways”.

However, they decided to let go of the property as the commute was too great.

Jules Nowell-Usticke, Hawke’s Bay Foundation trustee and a close friend of the Bradshaws, said the couple understood the impact that community foundations can have on their communities from their connections to the Vancouver Foundation, with Dick as former deputy chairman.

“By generously leaving this gift to Hawke’s Bay Foundation, they know it will hugely benefit many of our own charities for years to come,” Nowell-Usticke said.

“Since becoming cornerstone donors at the launch of Hawke’s Bay Foundation in 2012, they have continued to be very supportive and feel confident that their gift will be well-protected, grown and carefully distributed.”

Simon Tremain, managing director at Tremains, said Tremains felt privileged to be part of this “historic” sale process.

“For our agents, Susie Sturt and Jarrod Lowe, to walk away from the sale waiving their commission on this property for the greater good, is very admirable indeed,” Tremain said.

“Ultimately, we will be driving the best price we can, and when the buyer understands that the bid they’re putting in is effectively going to an organisation as worthy and robust as Hawke’s Bay Foundation, they’ll have to feel pretty good about that.”

A statement from the Hawke’s Bay Foundation said that the property was already attracting significant interest.

Hawke’s Bay Foundation executive officer Amy Bowkett said the donation would be preserved in perpetuity, with the Foundation’s Distributions Committee directing the earnings generated each year to the areas of greatest need in Hawke’s Bay.

“We’re definitely going to miss having Dick and Val visit, but it’s so heart-warming knowing that their memory will live on through their generosity towards this community, which they loved dearly,” Bowkett said.

OneRoof estimates the property is worth $2.495m.

The property will be sold via closed tender, with invited tenders due by April 27.