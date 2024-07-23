Chilton said the club started towards the end of 1974 on the initiative of Paraparaumu businessman Gordon Roatz.

“In 1973, Gordon, a member of the Rotary Club of Paraparaumu, visited family in Scotland and was invited to a Probus club meeting sponsored by the local Rotary club.

Probus Club of Kāpiti will celebrate its 50th anniversary soon.

“A seed was planted in Gordon’s mind about starting a Probus club in New Zealand.

“Following his return to Kāpiti, he placed an advertisement in a local newspaper which led to the establishment of a committee with three other Rotarians.

“The first meeting was convened on November 5, 1974, with 12 in attendance and this was the basis on which the club was formed.”

The purpose of the club was to renew acquaintances each month with former working colleagues who lived on the coast.

Initially a men’s organisation, the club moved in 2004 to encompass women.

“Membership rose by 40 new members in 1976 and steadily increased to a peak of over 200 in the early 1990s.

“Today is steady with about 120 members, with new members more than welcome.”

Regular monthly meetings are held in the Ocean Road Community Centre, Paraparaumu Beach, with a 10-minute talk by a club member and then a guest speaker.

There are active interest groups ranging from walking, wine appreciation, books, dining, travel and trips.

“The club is very well placed for the next 50 years.”