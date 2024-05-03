NZ's first case of an international sporting rep diagnosed with CTE, Lachie Jones inquest and Princess Charlotte turns nine in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A group of protesters congregated in front of the central Auckland home of Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

A police spokesperson said they were called to an address at 7.46pm following reports of protesters shouting.

“Police are in attendance monitoring the situation.”

When contacted about protesters outside his home tonight, Peters would only say: “You can indulge yourself with lawbreakers, but I’m not going to indulge you”.

It’s not yet clear what the group were protesting.