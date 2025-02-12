A prisoner transfer flight from Auckland to Christchurch was forced to turn around yesterday after a prisoner injured their hand during a disorder incident.
Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility general manager Tayla Yandall said eight prisoners from the facility, escorted by Corrections staff, were on the charter flight from Auckland bound for Christchurch via Wellington.
“Not long after departure, a prisoner started behaving in a disorderly manner, damaging the interior layer of a window,” she said.
“They sustained a minor hand injury. There were no injuries to staff, crew or other prisoners.