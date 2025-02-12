Advertisement
Prisoner transfer flight from Auckland to Christchurch turns around after onboard disorder

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A Department of Corrections prisoner transfer flight turned around after a disorder incident onboard. Photo / Greg Bowker

A prisoner transfer flight from Auckland to Christchurch was forced to turn around yesterday after a prisoner injured their hand during a disorder incident.

Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility general manager Tayla Yandall said eight prisoners from the facility, escorted by Corrections staff, were on the charter flight from Auckland bound for Christchurch via Wellington.

“Not long after departure, a prisoner started behaving in a disorderly manner, damaging the interior layer of a window,” she said.

“They sustained a minor hand injury. There were no injuries to staff, crew or other prisoners.

“As a precaution, the plane was turned back to Auckland, where the prisoners were securely disembarked and escorted back to the prison.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable and incredibly disruptive for our staff, the crew and the other prisoners. Our staff did an excellent job in deescalating the situation and I’d also like to acknowledge the three flight crew for their response during this incident.”

Yandall said the prisoner who caused the damage has had their security classification reviewed and will be charged with misconduct.

“The matter has been referred to Police. A full review into the incident will also be carried out.

“Safety is our top priority. Corrections transfer prisoners by charter flight on an approximately fortnightly basis without incident.

“This allows us to transfer a large number of prisoners around the country at a time on flights that only transport prisoners and Corrections staff.”

The Herald has contacted police for comment.

