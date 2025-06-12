Herald NOW previews the news ahead for the day with NZ Herald reporter Katie Oliver.

The coalition Government’s laws targeting repeat offenders and sentence reform will cause the prison population to rise by more than 30% in the next decade, a report has found.

The Ministry of Justice’s Justice Sector Projections report shows the prison population is expected to increase by 36% in the next 10 years, from 10,488 in February 2025 to 14,230 in June 2035.

It said the population would “increase rapidly” until June 2028 and then rise gradually until June 2035.

Rebecca Parish, the Ministry of Justice’s sector insights general manager, said this was because of new policy settings, such as the Sentencing Reform Act and the reinstatement of the Three Strikes law.

“The new policy settings are expected to see more offenders receive prison sentences and for those sentences to be longer.”