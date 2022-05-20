WARNING: Distressing content. Three Corrections officers went on trial four years ago for assaulting an inmate at an Auckland prison, with one accused of turning away a camera recording the incident. First published 2018.

A prison officer who broke the arm of an inmate who had just bashed his colleague is under investigation by Auckland police, the Herald can reveal.

The incident happened on a day of violence at Mt Eden remand prison on February 3, when two Corrections officers were allegedly assaulted by inmates.

The victim of one of the prisoner-on-officer assaults was a single mother and well-regarded officer who suffered a traumatic brain injury, prison sources said.

She was hospitalised before enduring a lengthy and ongoing process of rehabilitation.

The woman remains at home on ACC three months later, still battling the lingering effects of the assault and facing a long road to full recovery.

A source said the woman was "lucky to survive" the attack.

Straight after the assault, the prisoner was subject to what the Department of Corrections terms a "control and restraint" procedure to bring him under control.

During this process a principal corrections officer - a top-ranked guard - allegedly broke the inmate's arm.

A Corrections spokeswoman confirmed a staff member is on gardening leave after the incident, but the department won't reveal much else about the circumstances in its official statements.

"A staff member remains on special leave following an incident involving a prisoner at Mt Eden Corrections Facility in early February," she said.

"The incident was immediately reported to police. As this remains subject to a police and employment investigation, it is inappropriate for us to comment further at this time."

Asked about the incident where the prisoner's arm was broken, a police spokesman said officers are investigating a report of an assault at Mt Eden on the date in question.

"Our inquiries into the incident remain ongoing and no charges have been laid at this stage."

With regards to the prisoner-on-staff assaults that day, the spokesman said a 22-year-old man was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is next due before the court in July.