Prime Minister lauds new associate health minister Dr Ayesha Verrall in TIME magazine

Dr Ayesha Verrall, Minister for Food Safety, and for Seniors, and associate health minister, has made the TIME100 Next list of emerging leaders. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has penned a glowing article lauding her associate health minister in TIME magazine, dubbing her the type of leader the world needs in this moment of crisis.

As the magazine unveils its Next 100 list highlighting emerging leaders from across the globe, Ardern has profiled infectious diseases expert Dr Ayesha Verrall, who entered parliament at the last election and was immediately promoted to Cabinet.

The prime minister, who has previously graced the cover of TIME, said last year's pandemic offered the world a new set of heroes who had committed their lives to understanding infectious diseases. Their expertise had proved lifesaving.

She said through the crisis Verrall used her knowledge to advocate a science-based approach to tackle Covid-19 and improving contact tracing which had saved lives.

TIME’s Editor-in-Chief @efelsenthal: “As we assembled our second annual #TIME100Next list—which highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future—what struck me most was how its members are coping with crisis” https://t.co/90mavoNA1H — TIME (@TIME) February 18, 2021

"Ayesha has always understood, and seen firsthand, the link between infectious disease and inequality. That makes health care political, and that made Ayesha political too," wrote Ardern.

"Her wisdom on this topic is one of the many reasons that I asked her to join my Cabinet in November."

Ardern felt privileged they had someone with expertise, passion and heart, who could tell stories of past patients "who have touched her as naturally as she can talk about the complexities of disease".

"A compassionate expert, she is the kind of leader the world needs in this moment, and for many years to come."

Others in this year's list include US immunologist Kizzmedia Corbett whose work was key to the development for the Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, Democrat senator Raphael Warnock and 16-year-old TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio.

Time's editorial director has described everyone on the list as poised to make history.

Last year Ardern appeared on the cover of Time Magazine marking the first anniversary of the March 15 terrorist attack in Christchurch.