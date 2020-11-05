Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's new ministers to be sworn in before first cabinet meeting

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The new intake of ministers in Jacinda Ardern's government will be officially sworn in at Government House in Wellington this morning.

It comes almost three full weeks after New Zealand's general election – the final votes of which will be released later today.

The ceremony – which involves the new ministers swearing an oath to the Queen – takes place after every election in New Zealand.

It's where MPs officially take over the ministerial portfolios they have been assigned by the Prime Minister.

After the 2017 election, Labour, NZ First and Greens MPs were all sworn in.

But, given the landslide election victory for Labour, the vast majority of ministers swearing the oath today are from Labour.

That is apart from Greens co-leaders' Marama Davidson and James Shaw, who were offered and accepted ministerial positions outside Cabinet.

This morning's ceremony is mostly a formality – the hard work for ministers begins soon after the swearing-in when the newly minted ministers have their first Cabinet meeting.

As Shaw and Davidson are sitting outside of Cabinet, the meeting of ministers will be an all-Labour affair.

Ardern will front a post-Cabinet press conference later this afternoon, where she is expected to be asked how the meeting went without the presence of NZ First.

That party has been a self-described "handbrake" on the Government during its first term.

So far, Ardern has not gone into detail about the trials and tribulations of leading a Labour/ NZ First government.

Meanwhile, in what was widely seen as an agenda-setting speech yesterday, Ardern said her government had two overarching objectives.

They were to accelerate the economic recovery and to keep New Zealanders safe from Covid, and its priorities reflected those objectives.

"Before Christmas, we will extend the Small Business Loan Scheme out to three years and extend the interest-free period to two years.

"We will also extend the purpose of the scheme and allow business to borrow to invest in new equipment and digital infrastructure."