Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media in Mount Maunganui following the opening of the Surf Life Saving NZ Eastern Region Rescue Centre. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is getting ready to speak to media in Tauranga today.

Ardern has been in Tauranga today to speak at the signing of a deed enabling a $308 million civic centre redevelopment and at the official opening of the Surf Life Saving NZ Eastern Region Rescue Centre.

She will address media and answer questions from about 1pm.

She could field questions about Labour's Hamilton West byelection candidate Georgie Dansey who was among Tertiary Education Union members protesting at the University of Waikato yesterday.

Health Minister Andrew Little was announcing a spending package aimed at improving students' mental health when he became the target of the protest.